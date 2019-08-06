English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Imtiaz Ali's Heartwarming Encounter With An Auto-rickshaw Driver Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity

    By
    |

    Despite all the box-office hits, Imtiaz Ali is known to be quite a humble man who has never let success enter his head. If you follow him closely on social media, you would be aware that the filmmaker often shares human stories and gives a sneak-peek into his travelogues.

    Recently, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' director had a heartwarming encounter with an auto-rickshaw driver during Mumbai rains, which he shared with his fans on social media.

    Imtiaz Was Walking In The Rains Without Any Money On Him

    The filmmaker wrote, "night walk in the rain! the auto rickshaw came along and asked if I wanted a ride. I refused, he asked again - it was raining and I was without cover. I had checked my wallet, I smiled at him and said I had no money." (sic)

    An Auto-rickshaw Driver's Kind Gesture

    "He looked at me and asked me to sit in, he would drop me without money. I asked him to carry on and get some other client and do his job. He said it was raining and I would get wet. He asked me to sit in, he would drop me. I sat and he drove." (sic)

    Jab They Met On A Rainy Night

    Imtiaz further added, "Soon a car stopped the rickshaw - it was a couple who wanted a selfie with me. The autorickshaw guy looked at me. He asked me if I was Imtiaz Ali. He said he would want a selfie with me. I told him I would want a selfie with him as well." (sic)

    Speaking About Films...

    The director recently wrapped up the shooting of his next film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The film touted to be a sequel to 'Love Aaj Kal' is slated to release in February 2020.

    Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Hold Hands In The Latest Pic; Fans Think They Are Made For Each Other

    More IMTIAZ ALI News

    Read more about: imtiaz ali
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue