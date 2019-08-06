Imtiaz Ali's Heartwarming Encounter With An Auto-rickshaw Driver Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Imtiaz Was Walking In The Rains Without Any Money On Him

The filmmaker wrote, "night walk in the rain! the auto rickshaw came along and asked if I wanted a ride. I refused, he asked again - it was raining and I was without cover. I had checked my wallet, I smiled at him and said I had no money." (sic)

An Auto-rickshaw Driver's Kind Gesture

"He looked at me and asked me to sit in, he would drop me without money. I asked him to carry on and get some other client and do his job. He said it was raining and I would get wet. He asked me to sit in, he would drop me. I sat and he drove." (sic)

Jab They Met On A Rainy Night

Imtiaz further added, "Soon a car stopped the rickshaw - it was a couple who wanted a selfie with me. The autorickshaw guy looked at me. He asked me if I was Imtiaz Ali. He said he would want a selfie with me. I told him I would want a selfie with him as well." (sic)

Speaking About Films...

The director recently wrapped up the shooting of his next film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The film touted to be a sequel to 'Love Aaj Kal' is slated to release in February 2020.