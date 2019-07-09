DID YOU KNOW? Imtiaz Ali Wanted To Cast Deepika Padukone In Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar

Imtiaz Recalls His First Meeting With Deepika

"She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this is the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I am the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes, that looked as if they know."

Deepika Was His First Choice For Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar

He further revealed, "None of Deepika's movies had released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies."

'I Will Never Forget The Girl'

He concluded the testimonial on a sweet note saying, "Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew."

Fans Just Can't Get Enough Of Deepika

A couple of months back when Deepika launched her website, the netizens went berserk because there's never getting enough of the global star. And every month one person, one celebrity from various fields, who are very close to the dimpled queen, takes to her website to write a cherished memory, about them having met her for the first time and their favourite work memory and her fans more than love reading the detailing of those stories.