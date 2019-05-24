India's Most Wanted Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Bollywood Spy @BollySpy

"Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 From Gunday to a super cop like Prabhat Kapoor what a journey. @arjunk26 rocks in his secret agent Character. Rajkumar Gupta's intriguing direction, a big shoutout for its screenplay & cinematography. #IndiasMostWanted."

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI

"#IndiasMostWanted FAILED to entertain, writing & storytelling lacks originality. Casting is erroneous, Arjun kapoor + Supporting cast acts are amateurish & cliched,dialogues are not impactful, shock value is missing in the script. Overall its a dreary affair. Rating-(1.5)."

HONEST- CriTic @realNipeshPatel

"It's Interval... Wow, Superb, Awesome... #IndiasMostWanted. #Baby ki yaad a gayi... Watching #IndiasMostWanted. Honest #MovieReview at 1.15 pm. 20-30 ppl in theater."

Baisakhi Ghosh @Baisakhi_Speaks

"Gritty, gripping and real. Well done team #IndiasMostWanted for backing the story of our unsung heroes. @arjunk26 you were amazing in the film! All the best to the entire team @foxstarhindi @rajkumar_rkg. Go watch!"

AlwaysBollywood @AlwaysBollywood

"#IndiasMostWanted review: ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2.. One of the best thrillers in recent time.. Every moment is gripping, realistic and unpredictable .... Good to see

@arjunk26 in a matured role for the first time and he is has done full justice to his role.. This is a certified WATCHABLE movie."