    India's Most Wanted Movie Review: Live Audience Update

    Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted has already arrived at the theatres and we're here with the live audience review of the film. The film is reportedly based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which, the makers have named 'India's Osama'. The film is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Have a look at the audience's reviews below..

    Bollywood Spy @BollySpy

    "Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 From Gunday to a super cop like Prabhat Kapoor what a journey. @arjunk26 rocks in his secret agent Character. Rajkumar Gupta's intriguing direction, a big shoutout for its screenplay & cinematography. #IndiasMostWanted."

    Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI

    "#IndiasMostWanted FAILED to entertain, writing & storytelling lacks originality. Casting is erroneous, Arjun kapoor + Supporting cast acts are amateurish & cliched,dialogues are not impactful, shock value is missing in the script. Overall its a dreary affair. Rating-(1.5)."

    HONEST- CriTic @realNipeshPatel

    "It's Interval... Wow, Superb, Awesome... #IndiasMostWanted. #Baby ki yaad a gayi... Watching #IndiasMostWanted. Honest #MovieReview at 1.15 pm. 20-30 ppl in theater."

    Baisakhi Ghosh @Baisakhi_Speaks

    "Gritty, gripping and real. Well done team #IndiasMostWanted for backing the story of our unsung heroes. @arjunk26 you were amazing in the film! All the best to the entire team @foxstarhindi @rajkumar_rkg. Go watch!"

    AlwaysBollywood @AlwaysBollywood

    "#IndiasMostWanted review: ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2.. One of the best thrillers in recent time.. Every moment is gripping, realistic and unpredictable .... Good to see
    @arjunk26 in a matured role for the first time and he is has done full justice to his role.. This is a certified WATCHABLE movie."

    While critics have been pretty harst at this Arjun Kapoor starrer, audiences seem to like the movie!

    Friday, May 24, 2019, 11:05 [IST]
