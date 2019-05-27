India's Most Wanted FULL MOVIE Leaked Online By Tamilrockers To Download In HD!

@Some1Dare

"#IndiasMostWanted s a Pretty Decent Film ( Surprisingly) 1st Half s Really Impressive. 2nd hour me Film Mijhe kayi jagah convincing nahi laga. @arjunk26 does a grt job #Rajeshsharma s excellent as usualI really liked d way #RajKumarGupta Narrates. Editing s Impressive. Rating 3/5"

Siddhesh Bhobe @siddheshb

"It had the ingredients for an edge of the seat thriller, but other than the panoramic drone shots, #IndiasMostWanted leaves a lot to be desired. Even at barely 2 hrs, it has reams of never ending scenes that just needed to be snipped off!"

Dheeraj Babu @DheerajBabuP

"#IndiasMostWanted This Thrilling Drama got some moments but Screenplay lacks the punch & runtime turns the actual villain. Still Watchable for the commendable performances."

Manish Chaudhary @mann_chaudhary

"Watched #IndiasMostWanted... Poor casting, poor story, poor dialogues...waste of money #IMW @arjunk26 @foxstarhindi @taran_adarsh."

kaamdar Anshul Khanna @AnshulKhanna9

"#IndiasMostWanted #IndiasMostWantedReview awesome. @arjunk26 at his best. All characters appeared as government employee. The saddening atmosphere in the movie gives the presence of #Congress government. Which is least interested in catching #Terrorists"

SOHAIL KHAN @ItsSohailKhan

"#IndiasMostWanted Interesting story but terrible writing and expressionless acting of @arjunk26 makes this film a horrible watch. Direction is ok!!⭐⭐"

Balram Gera @BalramGera

"Today watched #IndiasMostWanted. Loved the film and @arjunk26 you nailed it bro. Fantastic performance by all the actors. I am a big fan of @rajkumar_rkg sir love his work. And by the way @arjunk26 who send you those dirty jokes?"

