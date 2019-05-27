India's Most Wanted FULL MOVIE Leaked Online By Tamilrockers To Download In HD!
India's Most Wanted full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and it's indeed a bad news for Arjun Kapoor and director Raj Kumar Gupta. In the film, Arjun Kapoor plays Intelligence Bureau officer Prabhat. The film, which is a tribute to unsung heroes, centres on the capture of India's most wanted, without firing a single bullet. The film received mixed response from the critics and is clashing with Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi at the box office.
Meanwhile, here's how audiences are reacting to the movie..
@Some1Dare
"#IndiasMostWanted s a Pretty Decent Film ( Surprisingly) 1st Half s Really Impressive. 2nd hour me Film Mijhe kayi jagah convincing nahi laga. @arjunk26 does a grt job #Rajeshsharma s excellent as usualI really liked d way #RajKumarGupta Narrates. Editing s Impressive. Rating 3/5"
Siddhesh Bhobe @siddheshb
"It had the ingredients for an edge of the seat thriller, but other than the panoramic drone shots, #IndiasMostWanted leaves a lot to be desired. Even at barely 2 hrs, it has reams of never ending scenes that just needed to be snipped off!"
Dheeraj Babu @DheerajBabuP
"#IndiasMostWanted This Thrilling Drama got some moments but Screenplay lacks the punch & runtime turns the actual villain. Still Watchable for the commendable performances."
Manish Chaudhary @mann_chaudhary
"Watched #IndiasMostWanted... Poor casting, poor story, poor dialogues...waste of money #IMW @arjunk26 @foxstarhindi @taran_adarsh."
kaamdar Anshul Khanna @AnshulKhanna9
"#IndiasMostWanted #IndiasMostWantedReview awesome. @arjunk26 at his best. All characters appeared as government employee. The saddening atmosphere in the movie gives the presence of #Congress government. Which is least interested in catching #Terrorists"
SOHAIL KHAN @ItsSohailKhan
"#IndiasMostWanted Interesting story but terrible writing and expressionless acting of @arjunk26 makes this film a horrible watch. Direction is ok!!⭐⭐"
Balram Gera @BalramGera
"Today watched #IndiasMostWanted. Loved the film and @arjunk26 you nailed it bro. Fantastic performance by all the actors. I am a big fan of @rajkumar_rkg sir love his work. And by the way @arjunk26 who send you those dirty jokes?"
