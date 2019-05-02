English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    India's Most Wanted Trailer Starring Arjun Kapoor Goes On A Manhunt To Kill India's Osama! View Here

    By
    |
    India's Most Wanted Trailer Reaction: Arjun Kapoor | Raj Kumar Gupta | FilmiBeat

    India's Most Wanted trailer starring Arjun Kapoor is out and takes you on a journey to catch, kill or wound India's Osama. The trailer gets down to business from the very first scene and the quest to bring the serial blasts mastermind to justice stays on right till the end.

    Watch the trailer of Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted below...

    The trailer is so intriguing, right? The story revolves around real life incidents of one of India's most covert operations. The story shows grit and determination of a manhunt led by 5 unlikely heroes, who captured one of India's most dangerous terrorists without firing a single bullet.

    Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter by saying that he's proud to be starring in a movie about unsung heroes who brought laurels to the country by eliminating deadly terrorists. ''Super proud to be a part of this story of 5 unsung heroes who went on the manhunt for India's Osama.''

    India's Most Wanted is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and co-produce by Fox Star Studios. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 24, 2019.

    Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'

    Indias Most Wanted

    Read more about: indias most wanted arjun kapoor
    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 13:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue