India's Most Wanted Trailer Starring Arjun Kapoor Goes On A Manhunt To Kill India's Osama! View Here

India's Most Wanted Trailer Reaction: Arjun Kapoor | Raj Kumar Gupta

India's Most Wanted trailer starring Arjun Kapoor is out and takes you on a journey to catch, kill or wound India's Osama. The trailer gets down to business from the very first scene and the quest to bring the serial blasts mastermind to justice stays on right till the end.

Watch the trailer of Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted below...

The trailer is so intriguing, right? The story revolves around real life incidents of one of India's most covert operations. The story shows grit and determination of a manhunt led by 5 unlikely heroes, who captured one of India's most dangerous terrorists without firing a single bullet.

Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter by saying that he's proud to be starring in a movie about unsung heroes who brought laurels to the country by eliminating deadly terrorists. ''Super proud to be a part of this story of 5 unsung heroes who went on the manhunt for India's Osama.''

India's Most Wanted is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and co-produce by Fox Star Studios. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 24, 2019.

