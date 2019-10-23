    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani's First Look Is Making Us Curious For The Film!

      After the blockbuster success of her last release, 'Kabir Singh', Kiara Advani's next is 'Indoo Ki Jawani' where she will be essaying the titular role. The film stars Aditya Seal as the male lead. 'Indoo Ki Jawani' has already hit the shooting floors in Lucknow and now, the makers have unveiled Kiara's first look from the film.

      Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page to share Kiara's first look and wrote, "#Update: #IndooKiJawani begins filming in #Lucknow... Stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples... 5 June 2020 release." (sic)

      In the recently released still, Kiara is seen clad in a tee and salwar with her hair tied in a braid. Sitting on a wooden chair with her legs crossed, the actress is all smiles.

      According to a Mumbai Mirror report, 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is a coming of age comedy, which revolves around a feisty girl named Indoo from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes on a dating app results in hilarious chaos. Recently, the actress kickstarted the shooting schedule at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

      Speaking about her role in the film, she was earlier quoted as saying, "I've been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film. It's finally time to live the character. Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl; she's endearing, lovable and quirky. It's going to be a cracking entertainer."

      Interestingly, 'Indoo Ki Jawani' will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's horror comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb' which also stars Kiara Advani.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
