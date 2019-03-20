Inshallah: Sanjay Leela Bhansali LEAKS A Hint About The Story Of This Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt Film

Inshallah Is Not A Dark Film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali told Mirror, "It's a younger film, the kind I've wanted to make for a long time after all the dark, intense, over dramatic ones."

Inshallah Is A New Chapter For SLB

"Life is not only about dark nights, it's also about beautiful, sunshiny mornings. It's a new chapter for me as a filmmaker," added the filmmaker.

On Casting Alia Bhatt In The Film

"Alia is an extremely young actress with a lot of magic. She fits the role beautifully," added the filmmaker.

SLB Recalls How Salman Gave Nod To Inshallah

"It was a beautiful, breezy evening. We were sitting in the lawn of his home, and as soon as the narration ended, Salman turned to me, saying, "When do we start?" It took me back to my two-and-a-half-hour narration of Khamoshi: The Musical."

"We were in his bedroom then and he kept looking at himself in the mirror. I was wondering if he'd even heard me, but when I finished, he told me exactly what he'd liked in the story, making me realise that he is very sharp, and one shouldn't presume anything with him."

Have Salman Changed As A Person Over The Years?

To this, SLB said, "Oh, yes! Today he's a mega-star, totally inaccessible, with the cult status of Rajinikanth sir, yet deep down he's still a simple guy with a pure heart and a noble soul."

'I Am Glad Inshallah Happened'

"I've been working on it for the last year-and-a-half, starting three months before Padmaavat released, to take my mind off things that were happening at the time. I wrote and reworked till I felt it was ready, then, went to him. It's my 10th film, I want it to be my best."

