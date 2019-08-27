Inshallah SHELVED! Salman Khan Quits Film; Says Nothing Changes Between Him & SLB As Friends

What Made Salman Say Yes To 'Inshallah'?

The superstar told the leading daily, "Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again."

Salman Says SLB Will Never Betray His Film

He said, "One thing I can say is that Sanjay won't do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make."

Bad Blood Between Salman & The Filmmaker Post The Former Quitting His Film?

Salman continued, "Nothing changes between us as friends and I'm sure nothing has changed in Sanjay's heart for me. I'm extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah."

Is This Why The Superstar Let Go Of The Film?

While the 'Bharat' actor refused to divulge why the film got shelved, a source earlier hinted at the creative differences between them as the reason, while speaking to Mid-Day.

Will 'Inshallah' Ever See The Daylights?

Apparently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted 'Inshallah' to be a love story, while Salman could only envision it as a typical Eid potboiler, in which romance is one of the elements.

The source further stated that the director respects his actors, and their suggestions are welcome, but not if they aim to alter the narrative. Hence, he decided to shelve his film.

Buzz is that the makers are now looking out for Salman's replacement in the film.

Meanwhile, the star is not ready to let go his date with Eid, 2020 and recently hinted at Kick 2 releasing on that date instead.

Salman tweeted, "Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi." (sic)