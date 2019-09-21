English
    Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Bash: Taimur Looks Super Cute; Bebo-Karisma Drop Sibling Goals

    The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 39th birthday today. Last night, the actress kick-started her birthday celebrations with an intimate bash with her hubby Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, Karisma Kapoor and close family members.

    While a picture of Bebo and Saif sharing a passionate kiss at the party is already viral on social media; we now have some more new pictures; all thanks to Karisma Kapoor's Instagram handle.

    Taimur's Cute Expression Is Enough For Us To Go 'Aww' All The Way

    Taimur's Cute Expression Is Enough For Us To Go 'Aww' All The Way

    Holding a balloon in his hand, little Tim Tim is stationed in his mommy dearest's arms as the mother-son duo pose for the camera.

    Major Couple Goals

    Major Couple Goals

    Saif and Kareena are seen twinning in white in this frame and we must say, it's a picture-perfect moment.

    One For The Camera

    One For The Camera

    In another picture, the 'Takht' actress is sharing a frame with Karisma Kapoor. While Bebo looks pretty in white, Karisma paints a pretty picture in a blue floral dress.

    Karisma's Cute Birthday Wish For Kareena

    Karisma's Cute Birthday Wish For Kareena

    Karisma and Kareena drop major sibling goals in this click. The former is seen embracing Bebo and it's all things cute. Karisma captioned the picture, "Happy birthday to the best sister ever ❤️ #sisters #sisterlove👭 #birthday."

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
