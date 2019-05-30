English
    Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sara Ali Khan's Get-together: Saif Cooked Dinner, Taimur Did This!

    By
    |

    Recently, the social media went into a tizzy when Soha Ali Khan shared a picture from her family get-together where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore reunited under a roof to spend some quality 'family' time. She captioned the picture as, "Like the branches of a tree #family #familygoals #missingafew."

    The portrait featuring the Pataudi khandaan left everyone drooling over the perfect family moment. Recently while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Sharmila Tagore spilled the beans about the family reunion.

    Here's Why The Pataudis Decided To Catch Up

    The veteran actress revealed that since she was in Mumbai on Tuesday, therefore, everyone decided to meet and catch up over dinner at Saif and Kareena's Bandra residence.

    Inside Details From The Memorable Evening

    "Saif cooked for us; he made a lovely quinoa salad with cherry tomatoes and avocados, along with a mushroom and broccoli dish and roast chicken. Taimur was getting agitated so we wrapped up by 9:30-10 pm as get-togethers now depends on the kid's schedule," she further revealed.

    Why Were Kunal Kemmu & Inaya Missing From The Reunion?

    When Sharmila was asked about the absence of her son-in-law Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya, she revealed that Kunal wasn't feeling well and Inaaya had dozed off so they couldn't come for the dinner.

    Saif's Sister Saba Too Skipped The Family Do

    Sharmila further revealed, "Saba is fasting and after breaking her roza she doesn't like going out, so she stayed home."

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
