Inside Pics From Akash Ambani's Mangal Parv: Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar & Others Have A Blast

Karan Johar, Dia Mirza & others attended the Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Reception

After grabbing headlines for their star-studded wedding, newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta hosted their first post-wedding function (Mangal Parv) yesterday on March 10 at Jio Centre in Mumbai. Like the wedding, the bash too was lavish and was graced by several bigwigs from the film and sports industry.

B-town celebrities like the Bachchans, Rekha, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and others turned up at their stylish best at the function. Later, the guests were spotted having a great time at the bash. We bring you some of the inside pictures here.

Selfie Alert Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Mika squeeze into the frame for a cool selfie. Say Cheese Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta flaunt their dazzling smiles with Riteish Deshmukh. Happy Faces Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, David Dhawan and Lara Dutta are all smiles for the camera. A 'Kodak' Moment The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty and the elegant Rekha strike a pose with fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the bash. A Memorable Evening To Remember Looks like Lara Dutta was on a photo-clicking spree and is seen posing here with her hubby Mahesh Bhupathi and Sahil Sangha.

Before their lavish wedding, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had hosted a grand pre-wedding bash at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

