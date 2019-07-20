These Inside Photos From Priyanka Chopra's 37th Birthday Celebrations Are Just Not To Be Missed!
Priyanka Chopra turned 37 on Thursday, July 18. To ring in her special day, her hubby Nick Jonas planned a special birthday surprise for his lady love. He hosted a grand party for her at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida which was attended by the family members and close friends.
Now, we bring you some inside pictures from Priyanka's lavish birthday celebrations and we are sure they will make you wish that you were a part of it as well.
Happy Frame
The 'Sky Is Pink' actress looked stunning in a red blingy mini dress and it seems she just couldn't contain her excitement over Nick's surprise. On the other hand, the singer-actor just couldn't take his eyes off the birthday cake.
Can We Have A Piece Of This Too, PC?
PeeCee is in awe of her five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake which matches with the color of her dress.
Parineeti Chopra Poses With Her 'Mimi' Didi
Parineeti shared this click and captioned it, "In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There's never gonna be another like you. Actress or sister 💕💕 @priyankachopra." (-sic)
Meet The Showstopper
This inside picture has Parineeti capturing the birthday girl on her lens. Not just the 'Jabariya Jodi', the others too just can't help themselves from going click-click.
Say Cheese For The Frame
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and others pose for the mandatory birthday picture.
Birthday Special! Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Are Made For Each Other & These Pictures Are Proof!