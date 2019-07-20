These Inside Photos From Priyanka Chopra's 37th Birthday Celebrations Are Just Not To Be Missed!

Happy Frame

The 'Sky Is Pink' actress looked stunning in a red blingy mini dress and it seems she just couldn't contain her excitement over Nick's surprise. On the other hand, the singer-actor just couldn't take his eyes off the birthday cake.

Can We Have A Piece Of This Too, PC?

PeeCee is in awe of her five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake which matches with the color of her dress.

Parineeti Chopra Poses With Her 'Mimi' Didi

Parineeti shared this click and captioned it, "In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There's never gonna be another like you. Actress or sister 💕💕 @priyankachopra." (-sic)

Meet The Showstopper

This inside picture has Parineeti capturing the birthday girl on her lens. Not just the 'Jabariya Jodi', the others too just can't help themselves from going click-click.

Say Cheese For The Frame

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and others pose for the mandatory birthday picture.