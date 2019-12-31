    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Inside Photos From Suhana Khan's New Year Party: SRK's Daughter Chills With Ananya Panday & Gang

      By
      |

      While some of our Bollywood celebrities are having a great time with their near and dear ones at exotic destinations, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana took off with her brother Aryan Khan and close friends including Ananya Panday to their Alibaug's home.

      The star kid and her gang had a blast and later, Ananya took to her social media page to share a picture from their party.

      Picture Perfect

      Picture Perfect

      Ananya Panday took to her Instagram page where she is seen posing with her besties Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and other friends probably on a beach. She captioned it as, "New year, no new friends."

      Meet The Girl Gang

      Meet The Girl Gang

      In the second picture, the Student Of The Year 2 actress is seen striking a pose with Suhana and other friends against the picturesque backdrop of the sea.

      One More Fabulous Click From The Night

      One More Fabulous Click From The Night

      Dressed in a black outfit, Suhana Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous while Ananya's cute smile is making our hearts go squishy.

      Time For A Group Picture

      Time For A Group Picture

      Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana, son Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday and others pose for a group picture inside the lovely mansion.

      Speaking about work, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut this year with Student Of The Year 2. She was also seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her upcoming movies include Kaali Peeli and an untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, debuted with her first magazine cover for Vogue. She also made her acting debut with a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue.

      Suhana Khan Is Slaying The Internet In A Red Outfit With Plunging Neckline!

      Shah Rukh Khan HATES Suhana Khan's Boyfriend Problems: Wants To Tell Her 'Just Kick The Person Out'

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue