INSIDE PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor's 'Phenomenal' Birthday Party Was All About Fam-jam & Fun!

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor turns a year older today. To ring in her special day, the girl hosted a special dinner party at Le Cirque Signature, Mumbai last night. Sonam who is quite social-media savvy later shared some glimpses of her birthday celebration on her Instagram stories.

Here's a sneak-peek into all the fun which happened at Sonam's birthday dinner party-

It's All About Some Fam-jam Sonam's hubby Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anupam Kher, designer Masaba Gupta, Samyukta Nair, Pooja Dhingra, Kunal Rawal, Shehla Khan, Karan Boolani (Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend) and Cookie Boolani were a part of Sonam's birthday celebrations. Caught In The Act Sonam is seen here cutting the birthday cake which looks quite yummy. Can we have a bit of it as well? 'Aww'dorable The actress is seen here sharing a candid moment with hubby Anand Ahuja and it's truly 'phenomenal.' Girl Power Sonam is seen here posing for a picture with her friends Samyukta Nair and Cookie Boolani. Anand Ahuja's Romantic B'day Wish For Sonam Sharing his love-soaked picture, Anand wished the birthday girl, "#girlfriendforever #everydayphenomenal ... Happy Birthday to my world!"

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in 'The Zoya Factor' which is based on Anuja Chauhan's book by the same name. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Sonam's romantic interest.

Sonam Kapoor's Hubby Anand Ahuja Bares His Heart On Their First Wedding Anniversary!