Inside Pics From Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer-Deepika Share A Kiss, SRK's Bromance With KJo
The much-awaited 64th Filmfare awards took place yesterday (i. March 23rd) in Mumbai. Touted to be one of the most prestigious film awards, some of the biggest names from Bollywood including Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others added more glitz to the function with their presence.
While Ranbir Kapoor took home the black lady for Sanju, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt bagged the 'Best Actor-Female' award for Raazi. Ranveer Singh too won an award. Meanwhile, we bring you some inside pictures and videos from the awards night where everyone had a gala time.
Mum's The Word
Sara Ali Khan who bagged her first Filmfare award for her debut in 'Kedarnath' is seen happily posing with her trophy and her mommy dearest Amrita Singh.
Ranveer-Deepika Seal It With A Kiss
The 'Padmavat' went down on one knee and shared a kiss with his wife Deepika Padukone while collecting the trophy from her.
"This Black Lady (award) is very special to me, but this lady (Deepika) is the most special lady to have ever happened to me, I love you, are you proud of me," asked Ranveer to Deepika.
All's Well Here!
Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar slammed all the rumours about their fall-out post KJo's Twitter fiasco with this adorable selfie.
Can Someone Please Cast This Two Together In A Film?
Ranbir Kapoor was seen engrossed in a conversation with Ranveer Singh at the award function. We wonder what's the chat all about!
Backstage Fun
Ranveer Singh goes all wacky with Kriti Sanon backstage and poses for a cool picture.
The Million Dollar Selfie
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar squeeze into a frame for a quick 'starry' selfie.
The Ex Factor
Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were seen warmly greeting each other at the red carpet. Indeed, this picture speaks a thousand words.
Ayushmann Khurrana's Fan-moment With SRK
Ayushmann Khurrana is seen posing for a picture with King Khan and it makes for such a picture-perfect moment!
Also, check out these inside videos from Filmfare awards 2019.
View this post on Instagram
@vickykaushal09, @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh shake a leg to #gharmorepardesiya from #kalank. #filmfareawards2019 #filmfareawards #vickykaushal #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh
A post shared by Filmibeat (@filmibeat_insta) on Mar 24, 2019 at 1:26am PDT
View this post on Instagram
#FirstClass #kalank @Varun_dvn @kiaraaliaadvani #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #Ranveer singh #Bollywood
A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse) on Mar 23, 2019 at 1:15pm PDT
ALSO READ: Filmfare Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt KISSES Ranbir Kapoor, Publicly Professes Her Love For Him!