Inside Pics From Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer-Deepika Share A Kiss, SRK's Bromance With KJo

Mum's The Word

Sara Ali Khan who bagged her first Filmfare award for her debut in 'Kedarnath' is seen happily posing with her trophy and her mommy dearest Amrita Singh.

Ranveer-Deepika Seal It With A Kiss

The 'Padmavat' went down on one knee and shared a kiss with his wife Deepika Padukone while collecting the trophy from her.

"This Black Lady (award) is very special to me, but this lady (Deepika) is the most special lady to have ever happened to me, I love you, are you proud of me," asked Ranveer to Deepika.

All's Well Here!

Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar slammed all the rumours about their fall-out post KJo's Twitter fiasco with this adorable selfie.

Can Someone Please Cast This Two Together In A Film?

Ranbir Kapoor was seen engrossed in a conversation with Ranveer Singh at the award function. We wonder what's the chat all about!

Backstage Fun

Ranveer Singh goes all wacky with Kriti Sanon backstage and poses for a cool picture.

The Million Dollar Selfie

Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar squeeze into a frame for a quick 'starry' selfie.

The Ex Factor

Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were seen warmly greeting each other at the red carpet. Indeed, this picture speaks a thousand words.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Fan-moment With SRK

Ayushmann Khurrana is seen posing for a picture with King Khan and it makes for such a picture-perfect moment!