English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Inside Pics From Grazia Millennial Awards 2019: Deepika, Jahnvi, KJo Pose For An Epic Selfie

    By
    |
    Deepika Padukone enjoys with Jhanvi Kapoor & Ananya Pandey at Grazia Millennial Awards | FilmiBeat

    It was a star-studded affair at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 last night! Several Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor Vicky Kaushal and others dressed up their glamorous best and had a gala time.

    Meanwhile, several pictures and videos from the award nights are doing the rounds on the social media and we have got some of them compiled for you. We bet these stunning clicks will surely make you wish you too were a part of the memorable night.

    The 'Million Dollar' Selfie

    Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others squeezed in for a quick selfie moment and it's totally priceless!

    New BFF's In Town?

    Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor were seen bonding big time at the awards ceremony and we are wondering what was the conversation all about! Any guesses, folks?

    Hello Pretty Lady

    Deepika Padukone bagged the Millennial of the Year award at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 and it was such a happy moment. Here's the lady posing with her trophy.

    Janhvi Took Home A Trophy As Well

    Janhvi Kapoor won the Rising Star of the Year trophy at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019.

    'Bahut Hard'

    'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi too won it big as he was conferred with the Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Male) award. Later, the actor even shared a glimpse of his trophy on his Instagram page and wrote, "Breakthrough Performer of the year. Wohooo! BohtKhush! #MyFirst."

    Siblings Alert

    Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal posed for the mandatory sibling click on the red carpet. The 'Uri' actor picked up the ‘Ages Ahead' Performer of the Year award.

    Other winners from the evening include-

    Sobhita Dhulipala- Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Female).

    Radhika Apte- F 21 Disruptor of the Year award.

    Meanwhile, check out these inside videos from the fun-filled night-

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Jun 19, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Jun 19, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Jun 19, 2019 at 12:56pm PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Jun 19, 2019 at 12:09pm PDT

    Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles With Kendall Jenner At An Event In New York; See Pictures

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue