Inside Pics From Grazia Millennial Awards 2019: Deepika, Jahnvi, KJo Pose For An Epic Selfie

The 'Million Dollar' Selfie

Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others squeezed in for a quick selfie moment and it's totally priceless!

New BFF's In Town?

Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor were seen bonding big time at the awards ceremony and we are wondering what was the conversation all about! Any guesses, folks?

Hello Pretty Lady

Deepika Padukone bagged the Millennial of the Year award at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 and it was such a happy moment. Here's the lady posing with her trophy.

Janhvi Took Home A Trophy As Well

Janhvi Kapoor won the Rising Star of the Year trophy at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019.

'Bahut Hard'

'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi too won it big as he was conferred with the Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Male) award. Later, the actor even shared a glimpse of his trophy on his Instagram page and wrote, "Breakthrough Performer of the year. Wohooo! BohtKhush! #MyFirst."

Siblings Alert

Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal posed for the mandatory sibling click on the red carpet. The 'Uri' actor picked up the ‘Ages Ahead' Performer of the Year award.