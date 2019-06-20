Inside Pics From Grazia Millennial Awards 2019: Deepika, Jahnvi, KJo Pose For An Epic Selfie
It was a star-studded affair at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 last night! Several Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor Vicky Kaushal and others dressed up their glamorous best and had a gala time.
Meanwhile, several pictures and videos from the award nights are doing the rounds on the social media and we have got some of them compiled for you. We bet these stunning clicks will surely make you wish you too were a part of the memorable night.
The 'Million Dollar' Selfie
Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others squeezed in for a quick selfie moment and it's totally priceless!
New BFF's In Town?
Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor were seen bonding big time at the awards ceremony and we are wondering what was the conversation all about! Any guesses, folks?
Hello Pretty Lady
Deepika Padukone bagged the Millennial of the Year award at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 and it was such a happy moment. Here's the lady posing with her trophy.
Janhvi Took Home A Trophy As Well
Janhvi Kapoor won the Rising Star of the Year trophy at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019.
'Bahut Hard'
'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi too won it big as he was conferred with the Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Male) award. Later, the actor even shared a glimpse of his trophy on his Instagram page and wrote, "Breakthrough Performer of the year. Wohooo! BohtKhush! #MyFirst."
Siblings Alert
Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal posed for the mandatory sibling click on the red carpet. The 'Uri' actor picked up the ‘Ages Ahead' Performer of the Year award.
Other winners from the evening include-
Sobhita Dhulipala- Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Female).
Radhika Apte- F 21 Disruptor of the Year award.
Meanwhile, check out these inside videos from the fun-filled night-
