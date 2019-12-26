    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Inside Pictures: Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya, Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer & Others Celebrate Christmas

      By
      |

      Yesterday, the entire nation celebrated Christmas with joy and jest and we have brought you some of the most beautiful pictures of B-town celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor from their Christmas celebration. Among all, we are in awe of the super cute selfie of Aishwarya and her daughter, Aaradhya. Have a dekko..

      Cuteness Overload

      Cuteness Overload

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this sweet selfie on her Instagram page and wished her fans a Merry Christmas. In the pictures, Aishwarya can be seen posing along with Aaradhya and the photograph of her late father, Krishnaraj Rai.

      Why So Cute, DeepVeer?

      Why So Cute, DeepVeer?

      Deepika Padukone also shared a mushy picture with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh on her Instagram page and captioned the picture saying, "Merry Christmas from us!(for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)!"

      Priyanka & Nick Go All Lovey-dovey

      Priyanka & Nick Go All Lovey-dovey

      "It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas❄️❤️," wrote Priyanka Chopra while sharing this 'love-filled' picture on her Instagram page.

      'Family Comes First'

      'Family Comes First'

      Anil and Sunita Kapoor celebrated Christmas with their children and close friends. Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja look elated while posing for the camera.

      P.S. We miss Harshvardhan Kapoor in this almost-perfect family portrait!

      Preity With Her 'Pati Parmeshwar'

      Preity With Her 'Pati Parmeshwar'

      Like a happy kid, Preity Zinta posed for a selfie along with her hubby Gene Goodenough and close friends before riding on a roller coaster.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue