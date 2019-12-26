Inside Pictures: Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya, Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer & Others Celebrate Christmas

Cuteness Overload

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this sweet selfie on her Instagram page and wished her fans a Merry Christmas. In the pictures, Aishwarya can be seen posing along with Aaradhya and the photograph of her late father, Krishnaraj Rai.

Why So Cute, DeepVeer?

Deepika Padukone also shared a mushy picture with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh on her Instagram page and captioned the picture saying, "Merry Christmas from us!(for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)!"

Priyanka & Nick Go All Lovey-dovey

"It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas❄️❤️," wrote Priyanka Chopra while sharing this 'love-filled' picture on her Instagram page.

'Family Comes First'

Anil and Sunita Kapoor celebrated Christmas with their children and close friends. Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja look elated while posing for the camera.

P.S. We miss Harshvardhan Kapoor in this almost-perfect family portrait!

Preity With Her 'Pati Parmeshwar'

Like a happy kid, Preity Zinta posed for a selfie along with her hubby Gene Goodenough and close friends before riding on a roller coaster.