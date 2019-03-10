INSIDE PICTURES: Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta’s Wedding Was Absolutely Dreamy!

Mukesh Ambani & Nita Ambani Dance Away

Akash Ambani's parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani cannot hold their joy as they dance with the baaraat before the wedding celebrations begin. The two of them twinned in colorful floral attires and the mood of the wedding was definitely festive.

The Guests Have A Great Time

The guests at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding are all having a good time dancing with the baaraat. The wedding ceremony was preceded by many days of pre-wedding celebrations such as the Sangeet ceremony, Mehendi ceremony, pre-wedding bash in Switzerland and so on.

The Bride Looks Divine

The bride, Shloka Mehta looks absolutely divine as she makes her appearance as the wedding ceremonies are about to begin. With the bridal entourage behind her, and the beautiful décor of lavender flowers, the wedding was picture perfect.

The Bride & Groom Finally Lay Eyes On Each Other

Akash Ambani leans in to kiss his bride Shloka Mehta on her cheek as both sides of the family watch on in joy. The smile on Akash's face as he sees Shloka says it all. We also see in the frame, Nita Ambani and Akash's sister Isha Ambani.

The Wedding Ceremonies Begin

The Ambanis and Mehtas watch as the wedding ceremonies between Akash and Shloka begin. Doesn't the picture look absolutely dreamy?

Nita Ambani Removes 'Buri Nazar' As The Couple Exchange Rings

In a beautiful moment captured, we see Nita Ambani removing ‘buri nazar' (evil eye) as Akash and Shloka exchange rings.

A Playful Moment Between Siblings Isha And Akash

Isha Ambani lovingly teases her brother Akash during the ring exchanging ceremony between him and Shloka. Isha herself got married recently in a lavish ceremony at the Ambani's residence, Antilla. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding too was a star studded affair.

They Make A Gorgeous Couple, Don't They?

Akash Ambani and his bride Shloka Mehta make for a gorgeous couple. The photographers captured a moment of bliss between them among many such moments they must have had throughout the evening.