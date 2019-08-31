Inside Photos & Video: Amy Jackson Has The Most DREAMY Baby Shower; It’s A BOY She Reveals!

Inside Amy's Beautiful Baby Shower

Amy had a beautiful baby shower and she treated her fans to pictures on Instagram. In the caption, Amy thanked everyone for making the shower happen. She wrote, "The Baby Shower of Dreams by the fabulous @_alexandra_pisani & @corinthialondon team✨The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my Baby Boy with best friends and Family. He's one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life 💙 Thankyou for the STUNNING flower arrangements @byappointmentonlydesign ✨🌸 Feeling very blessed 🙏🏼 Memories to last a lifetime shot by @milliepilkingtonphotography" (sic)

She Will Be A Mother Very Soon!

Amy is having a baby with her fiancé George Panayiotou. She announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day this year with the most adorable post.

She Revealed That She Was Going To Have A Boy

In a video that was recently doing the rounds, we saw that Amy revealed the baby's gender at the baby shower. "It's a boy!" she said gleefully to everyone who had gathered. We bet it is going to be one beautiful boy.

Amy Has Shared Her Entire Journey Of Motherhood

Amy has always kept her fans updated on her journey of motherhood. In her previous posts, she has shared about fitness and yoga being an essential part of her life, which she carried into pregnancy. Recently, she even opened up about going through stress and finding the strength to enjoy herself and settle into peace.