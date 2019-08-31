English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Inside Photos & Video: Amy Jackson Has The Most DREAMY Baby Shower; It’s A BOY She Reveals!

    By
    |

    The fabulous Amy Jackson is in her third trimester of pregnancy, and hasn't left any opportunity to flaunt her baby bump on Instagram. The soon-to-be mother gave us yet another glimpse into her journey as she shared pictures of her baby shower, and boy does she look amazing. Check out the pictures!

    Inside Amy's Beautiful Baby Shower

    Inside Amy's Beautiful Baby Shower

    Amy had a beautiful baby shower and she treated her fans to pictures on Instagram. In the caption, Amy thanked everyone for making the shower happen. She wrote, "The Baby Shower of Dreams by the fabulous @_alexandra_pisani & @corinthialondon team✨The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my Baby Boy with best friends and Family. He's one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life 💙 Thankyou for the STUNNING flower arrangements @byappointmentonlydesign ✨🌸 Feeling very blessed 🙏🏼 Memories to last a lifetime shot by @milliepilkingtonphotography" (sic)

    She Will Be A Mother Very Soon!

    She Will Be A Mother Very Soon!

    Amy is having a baby with her fiancé George Panayiotou. She announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day this year with the most adorable post.

    She Revealed That She Was Going To Have A Boy

    She Revealed That She Was Going To Have A Boy

    In a video that was recently doing the rounds, we saw that Amy revealed the baby's gender at the baby shower. "It's a boy!" she said gleefully to everyone who had gathered. We bet it is going to be one beautiful boy.

    Amy Has Shared Her Entire Journey Of Motherhood

    Amy Has Shared Her Entire Journey Of Motherhood

    Amy has always kept her fans updated on her journey of motherhood. In her previous posts, she has shared about fitness and yoga being an essential part of her life, which she carried into pregnancy. Recently, she even opened up about going through stress and finding the strength to enjoy herself and settle into peace.

    MOST READ: Kriti Sanon & Pankaj Tripathi's Film On Surrogacy - Mimi - First Poster Is Out

    More AMY JACKSON News

    View this post on Instagram

    The Baby Shower of Dreams by the fabulous @_alexandra_pisani & @corinthialondon team✨The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my Baby Boy with best friends and Family. He’s one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life 💙 Thankyou for the STUNNING flower arrangements @byappointmentonlydesign ✨🌸 Feeling very blessed 🙏🏼 Memories to last a lifetime shot by @milliepilkingtonphotography

    A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

    Read more about: amy jackson
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue