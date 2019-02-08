INSIDE PICTURES Of Deepika, Ranveer, Taimur, Misha & AbRam From Karan Johar’s Kids’ Birthday Party!

DeepVeer With A Kid

Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone poses for a selfie with a kid, present at the birthday party of Yash and Roohi. Aren't they looking ‘oh-so-adorable'?

Tim With The Birthday Boy & Birthday Girl

Seen here is Taimur Ali Khan having a fun time with Yash and Roohi Johar. Taimur attended the birthday party of Johar kids sans Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Deepika With Neha

Both Deepika Padukone and Neha Dhupia share a very warm equation with Karan Johar. Hence, the pretty ladies made sure to mark their presence at Yash & Roohi's birthday party.

Varun With Yash & Roohi

Varun Dhawan, who considers Karan Johar, his mentor and also a very good friend, was also in attendance. On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Karan Johar's Kalank.

Awww!

A super adorable and happy picture of Karan Johar, showering love on his kids as they turned two.