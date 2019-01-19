Inside Pictures: Kangana Ranaut Felicitated At Manikarnika Special Screening For President Kovind!

Kangana Gets Felicitated By The President Of India

The 'Manikarnika' actress looked regal in an ivory silk sari and was all smiles for the camera.

Prasoon Joshi Also Attended The Special Screening

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, who has also written Manikarnika was also a part of the special screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kangana's team too shared this pictures and captioned them as, "The Queen and the honorable President of India along with eminent leaders, and dignitaries attend the historic screening of Manikarnika at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A historic moment for the Hindi film industry."

The Controversy Around The Film

Recently, the film hit a controversy when the Karni Sena protested against the film raising objections to certain scenes of the film. However, the organisation has now said that it is not opposing the film.

When Kangana Went All Guns Blazing

Kangana had lashed out at Karni Sena and was quoted as saying, "Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me if they don't stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them."