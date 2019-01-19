English
    Inside Pictures: Kangana Ranaut Felicitated At Manikarnika Special Screening For President Kovind!

    Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi will be releasing on January 25th. But before the theatrical release, the actress and her team organized a special screening of their film for President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. Later, the entire team was feliciated by the President.

    Here are some of the inside pictures from Manikarnika special screening. These clicks were shared by the official Twitter account of President Kovind and captioned, "President Kovind watched a special screening of the film Manikarnika, based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre; felicitated the cast and crew of the film."

    Kangana Gets Felicitated By The President Of India

    The 'Manikarnika' actress looked regal in an ivory silk sari and was all smiles for the camera.

    Prasoon Joshi Also Attended The Special Screening

    CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, who has also written Manikarnika was also a part of the special screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Kangana's team too shared this pictures and captioned them as, "The Queen and the honorable President of India along with eminent leaders, and dignitaries attend the historic screening of Manikarnika at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A historic moment for the Hindi film industry."

    The Controversy Around The Film

    Recently, the film hit a controversy when the Karni Sena protested against the film raising objections to certain scenes of the film. However, the organisation has now said that it is not opposing the film.

    When Kangana Went All Guns Blazing

    Kangana had lashed out at Karni Sena and was quoted as saying, "Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me if they don't stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them."

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
