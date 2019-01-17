Inside Pictures! Sidharth Malhotra & Other Stars Have A Blast At His Birthday Bash

Everyone Had A Blast At Sid's Birthday Bash

Designer Manish Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Karishma Kapoor, Punit Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla all came together for a selfie with the birthday boy Sidharth. The celebs are glittering away in this glam selfie. All the three ladies, Sonakshi, Karishma and Natasha were decked up for the midnight birthday bash in glittery and glam outfits. The men, on the other hand, looked hot in casual black outfits. Manish posted this photo on his Instagram wishing Sidharth a happy birthday

Karishma Posted This Photo On Her Social Media

Karishma Kapoor took to her social media to post this picture of herself and Sanjay Kapoor with the birthday boy. The smiles on all their faces is proof of the fun everyone had last night!

Jacqueline's Fun Selfie With The B'Day Boy

Jacqueline Fernandez took a fun selfie with the birthday boy. Sidharth's face is all smeared with chocolate cake as he points to it in the picture.

Sona Poses With Sid

Sonakshi posted this photo of her and Sidharth on her Instagram account. Sona looked beautiful in an electric blue dress. Sona and Sid worked together on the mystery-thriller film Ittefaq which released in 2017. The film was very well received by critics and audiences.

Karan Johar With His Best Pout Face On

Director Karan Johar posted this photo of him and the birthday boy on his social media, wishing him a happy birthday. Sidharth has come a long way since the time he made his debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012.