Inside Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday Bash: Alia Bhatt's Cute PDA With B'day Boy; Mom Neetu Is All Smiles!

One of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors, Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older today. The handsome hunk kick-started his birthday celebrations by throwing a bash for his family and close friends. Many Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and others made it to the party.

Meanwhile, we have got our hands on some inside pictures and videos from Ranbir's birthday bash. In a video which is going viral on the internet, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor is seen cutting his birthday cake.

Ranbir-Alia Look Adorable In This Candid Frame In a picture which is going viral on the internet, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt is seen sitting on his lap. Seated next to them is Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor who is all smiles for the camera. Say Cheese For The Camera The second picture features Ranbir and Alia posing for the lens with chef Harsh Dixit. While the birthday boy looks handsome in a black t-shirt, his ladylove paints a pretty picture in a multi-coloured dress. Ranveer-Deepika Too Attended Ranbir's Birthday Bash Ranbir Kapoor's ex-flame Deepika Padukone too dropped in to wish the birthday boy with her hubby Ranveer Singh. The 'Baadshah Of Bollywood' Arrives Shahrukh Khan was also spotted at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash. The two stars had earlier shared screen space in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Alia Bhatt. Apart from this movie, he is also a part of Yash Raj Film's 'Shamshera' and Luv Ranjan's untitled film.

