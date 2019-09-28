English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Inside Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday Bash: Alia Bhatt's Cute PDA With B'day Boy; Mom Neetu Is All Smiles!

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's birthday in special way; Watch video | FilmiBeat

    One of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors, Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older today. The handsome hunk kick-started his birthday celebrations by throwing a bash for his family and close friends. Many Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and others made it to the party.

    Meanwhile, we have got our hands on some inside pictures and videos from Ranbir's birthday bash. In a video which is going viral on the internet, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor is seen cutting his birthday cake.

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy happy birthday Denizzz !😍🎂🎉 Doğum günün kutlu olsun @ranbirkapoormagic !😘❤

    A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase) on Sep 24, 2019 at 10:37pm PDT

    Ranbir-Alia Look Adorable In This Candid Frame

    Ranbir-Alia Look Adorable In This Candid Frame

    In a picture which is going viral on the internet, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt is seen sitting on his lap. Seated next to them is Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor who is all smiles for the camera.

    Say Cheese For The Camera

    Say Cheese For The Camera

    The second picture features Ranbir and Alia posing for the lens with chef Harsh Dixit. While the birthday boy looks handsome in a black t-shirt, his ladylove paints a pretty picture in a multi-coloured dress.

    Ranveer-Deepika Too Attended Ranbir's Birthday Bash

    Ranveer-Deepika Too Attended Ranbir's Birthday Bash

    Ranbir Kapoor's ex-flame Deepika Padukone too dropped in to wish the birthday boy with her hubby Ranveer Singh.

    The 'Baadshah Of Bollywood' Arrives

    The 'Baadshah Of Bollywood' Arrives

    Shahrukh Khan was also spotted at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash. The two stars had earlier shared screen space in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

    On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Alia Bhatt. Apart from this movie, he is also a part of Yash Raj Film's 'Shamshera' and Luv Ranjan's untitled film.

    B'day Special: Take Flirting Tips From Ranbir Kapoor Aka Bunny If 'Ishq' Ain't Good For Your Health

    More RANBIR KAPOOR News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue