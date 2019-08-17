Inside Saif Ali Khan's Birthday Celebrations: Kareena Is All Smiles As Hubby Cuts Birthday Cake

The dashing Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 49th birthday yesterday (August 16). The actor who is currently in London shooting for his film, decided to ring in his special day with his wife Kareena and son Taimur.

Saif might be a social media recluse but thanks to his several fan clubs on Instagram, we got a glimpse into his low-key birthday celebrations. In one of his pictures doing the rounds on social media, the birthday boy can be seen cutting the cake as his wife Kareena stands by his side and is all smiles. Well, we did miss Taimur in this happy click!

In the picture, Saif looks handsome in blue denims and a blue-grey t-shirt while Bebo looks stunning as always in a black ensemble.

Earlier, Saif's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor posted a throwback picture on her Instagram page to wish the birthday boy. She captioned the picture as, "Happy birthday saifu ! 🎂❤️ we love you ( my favourite pic of us 😎) #family #flashbackfriday." (sic)

Check out our post here.

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Navdeep Singh's 'Laal Kaptaan' where he will be essaying the role of a Naga Sadhu. The makers unveiled the teaser yesterday which received a thumbs up from the audience. Apart from this movie, he will also be seen in Nitin Kakkar's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. The film also stars Tabu and marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F.

Sara Ali Khan Wishes 'Happiest Birthday Abba' To Saif Ali Khan!