Inside Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Brunch: Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Can't Stop Posing

After a close-knit fam-jam party on Saturday night, Sonam Kapoor threw a lavish birthday bash yesterday (May 9). It saw the creme de la creme from Bollywood gather under one roof to celebrate Sonam's special day. B-town celebrities like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora made their presence felt at the party.

The actress cut multiple cakes throughout the day, including one during a photoshoot for a magazine, and another outside her house, for the gathered media. Speaking about Sonam's birthday brunch, we bring you some inside pictures from the party which perfectly captured all the fun.

Girl Power Karisma Kapoor is seen posing with the Kapoor sisters- Janhvi and Khushi. Janhvi looked stunning in a white dress while Khushi's floral outfit looked perfect for the summers. Framed Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor seize a 'picture-perfect' moment at Sonam's birthday bash. The Birthday Girl Sonam Poses With Her Squad The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress is all smiles in this picture which also features her hubby Anand Ahuja, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Some More Stunning Clicks Sonam Kapoor shares a frame with Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora who looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sari. It Poured Pictures Rhea Kapoor who donned a red outfit, poses for a click with Karisma Kapoor. Girls Wanna Have Fun In yet another picture, Sonam is seen posing with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

