Inside Video: What Break Up? Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Are All Comfy At The Star Screen Awards

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are one of the most loved alleged lovebirds of B-town. From making public appearances together to bonding with each other's families, SarTik did everything that generally two lovebirds do! However, about a month ago, it was reported that things are not smooth between them and the duo has decided to take a break from each other.

While no body knows the exact relationship status of Kartik and Sara, these latest inside videos from the Star Screen Awards will surely leave you rooting for them.

In one of the videos, Sara can be seen dancing on Kartik's popular track from Pati Patni Aur Woh - Dheeme Dheeme while in the other video, she can be seen shaking legs with Kartik and Shahid Kapoor on her super-hit track 'Aankh Maarey' from Simmba.

Fans are in awe of their viral videos. A netizen wrote, "He was concerned about her as she reached almost the end of the stage while walking and feared she might fall and did a little hand movement to try to make her stop ❤️."

These fun-filled videos of Kartik and Sara have surely made their fans' day.

Kartik is currently heaping praises for his latest release - Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film, which also features Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, released on December 6 and has been performing well at the box office.

Sara, on the other side, will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.