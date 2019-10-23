50th International Film Festival of India Releases List Of Films For Open Air Screenings

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) announces the films in 'Open Air Screening' section of the festival. IFFI, Goa, celebrates its Golden Jubilee Edition from November 20-28, 2019. Every year, IFFI organises Open Air Screenings to bring the best of cinematic experience to cine enthusiasts.

The theme of the Open Air Screenings for 50th IFFI would be 'The Joy of Cinema'. Select movies from the comedy and related genre (including classic comedies of all time) and the Indian Panorama section will be screened for the audience. This year, the screenings will be organised at two venues - Jogger's Park (Altinho, Panjim) and Miramar Beach, Panjim from November 21 to 27, 2019. Jogger's Park will screen movies on comedy and related genres and Miramar Beach will screen select movies of the Indian Panorama section. Open Air Screenings will be open to everyone and will not require any registration. The entry would be free for all.

The list of movies to be screened at Jogger's Park, Altinho:

● Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)

● Padosan (1968)

● Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

● Hera Pheri (2000)

● Chennai Express (2013)

● Badhaai Ho (2018)

● Total Dhamaal (2019)

The list of movies to be screened at Miramar Beach:

● Nachom-ia Kumpasar (Konkani)

● Super 30 (Hindi)

● Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

● Uri : The Surgical Strike (Hindi)

● Hellaro (Gujarati)

● Gully Boy (Hindi)

● F2 - Fun and Frustration (Telugu).