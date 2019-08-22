English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ira Khan Is Majorly Missing Her Boyfriend Mishaal Kriplani & This Picture Is The Proof!

    By
    |

    Unlike her superstar father Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is quite open when it comes to her personal life. Reportedly, the star kid is in a relationship with a guy named Mishaal Kriplani and her Instagram page is flooded with their lovey-dovey pictures.

    Recently, Ira shared a romantic photo with her beau on her social media handle and captioned it as, "Everything will be okay." The click features Mishaal hugging her from behind. Looks like Ira is majorly missing her loved one who seems to be travelling somewhere.

    ira

    As soon as Ira posted this picture, a fan wrote, "He's the luckiest." However, the star kid's caption left some concerned as well. "What is your problem?" wrote a netizen. Another one commented, "Dil toot gya😭."

    Before this, Ira had shared one more picture and captioned it as, "Go spread your awesomeness in more places! And come back even better equipped to make up for my lack of social media skills. Don't look back and make the most of it! Have the best time and know that we'll be right here waiting❤."

    Have a look at it here.

    View this post on Instagram

    Go spread your awesomeness in more places! And come back even better equipped to make up for my lack of social media skills. Don't look back and make the most of it! Have the best time and know that we'll be right here waiting❤ . . . #fly #spreadyourwings #kickass #goodbye #fornow #hugs #nosleepdeprivationfor4months #kbye

    A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

    Meanwhile, Ira recently took the internet by storm when she shared a few pictures from her bold photoshoot whose theme was 'Who are you?'

    Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Looks Magical In These New Pictures From Her BOLD Photoshoot!

    More AAMIR KHAN News

    Read more about: aamir khan ira khan
    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue