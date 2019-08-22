Ira Khan Is Majorly Missing Her Boyfriend Mishaal Kriplani & This Picture Is The Proof!

Unlike her superstar father Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is quite open when it comes to her personal life. Reportedly, the star kid is in a relationship with a guy named Mishaal Kriplani and her Instagram page is flooded with their lovey-dovey pictures.

Recently, Ira shared a romantic photo with her beau on her social media handle and captioned it as, "Everything will be okay." The click features Mishaal hugging her from behind. Looks like Ira is majorly missing her loved one who seems to be travelling somewhere.

As soon as Ira posted this picture, a fan wrote, "He's the luckiest." However, the star kid's caption left some concerned as well. "What is your problem?" wrote a netizen. Another one commented, "Dil toot gya😭."

Before this, Ira had shared one more picture and captioned it as, "Go spread your awesomeness in more places! And come back even better equipped to make up for my lack of social media skills. Don't look back and make the most of it! Have the best time and know that we'll be right here waiting❤."

Have a look at it here.

Meanwhile, Ira recently took the internet by storm when she shared a few pictures from her bold photoshoot whose theme was 'Who are you?'

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Looks Magical In These New Pictures From Her BOLD Photoshoot!