Ira Khan Looks Stunning In Black; Channels Sona Mohapatra's Charisma And Energy

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been making headlines for her photoshoots and social media posts. She earlier created quite the buzz for her last photo shoot, where she can be seen standing in a tress in a red dress. Her recent post, however, has the star kid channelling another celebrity.

Ira took to her Instagram to share snippets of her photoshoot with fans. Wearing a golden crop top and a sheer black skirt, Ira can be seen goofing around, she captioned the image as, "Channeling my inner @sonamohapatra, first time taking my play anywhere. Channeling all your energy and charisma as a performer, Sona aunty❤ No nerves."

Take a look:

With red hair and black leather books, Ira looks unconventional and fearless in the picture. Sona too had similar views as quickly responded to the post, "be fearless and free, always Ira kutty".

Ira's earlier posts also received a lot of love from fans and industry fraternity. She had captioned the image as, "I always wanted a tree house!". She was also seen in an elegant blue backless dress, showing off her curves, she had captioned a series from the photoshoot as, "What a view"

On the work front, Ira Khan launched her theatrical debut as a director for Euripedes' Medea. She reportedly talked about working in the industry and wishes to gain more experience and knowledge before making a debut.

