Ira Khan Makes Dad Aamir Khan Proud Through Her Directorial Debut In Theatre Production

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan makes her most-awaited directorial debut with a theatre production. Her play Euripides' Medea was premiered on Saturday night, making the headlines. Aamir took to his social media to congratulate Ira on her theatre debut. He wrote, "Break a leg @khan.ira Proud of you 😘. Love. a."

Her play Euripides Medea revolves around the character named 'Medea', whose husband Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. She takes revenge by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own children, after which she heads to Athens to start a new life. The play stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.

Ira spoke about her debut venture to IANS, she said, "There wasn't any particular reason why I picked theatre first and not a movie. I want to do both of them in my life. I just happen to be working backstage and I saw the stage and I thought let's do this. There was no particular reason why I wanted to do a play first and not a movie," Ira said while explaining her thought behind making her directorial debut with a play."

She added, "I haven't changed the play a lot. I cut out some bits, and made it slightly shorter but essentially I have kept it the same. We are doing shows in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and we are going to see how it goes. We are hoping to go in some other cities as well."

Aamir is busy working on 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' classic 'Forrest Gump'. His recent picture from the shooting spot had gone viral, where Aamir is seen donning the Sikh look, unrecognizable. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has Kareena Kapoor playing the female lead.

