Ira Khan's Red-hot Photoshoot On A Tree Is Breaking The Internet For All The Right Reasons!

      Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan keeps grabbing eyeballs both, for personal and professional reasons. The star kid who is quite active on Instagram, always keeps posting pictures which go viral in no time. Recently, Ira shared some pictures from her new photoshoot and we must tell you, they are absolutely mind-blowing.

      Tree Tales

      Tree Tales

      Donning a red corset silk gown, Ira is seen standing next to a tree house on a branch. She captioned, "I always wanted a tree house!" She left the netizens including Aditi Rao Hydari impressed who dropped her 'love' on the picture.

      Hello Gorgeous

      Hello Gorgeous

      A few days ago, Ira had shared one more picture where she is seen standing on a chair in the same outfit. 'Who said I'm short?', read her caption for it.

      Such A Poser!

      Such A Poser!

      Aamir's daughter left everyone in splits with her hilarious caption for this captivating click. She wrote, Hurry up, @photographybyroozbeh! So many insects😟😳."

      Bend It Like Ira

      Bend It Like Ira

      We came across one more beautiful picture where Ira looks smoking hot in a purple backless gown with a thigh-high slit.

      Soakin' Some Sun

      Soakin' Some Sun

      Make way for one more picture where the stunning lady is seen soaking some sun while resting on a wooden bench.

      Meanwhile, Ira recently made her directorial debut with a play titled Euripides' Medea, an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea, starring her brother Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech among others.

      Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 14:19 [IST]
