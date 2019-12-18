Ira Khan's Red-hot Photoshoot On A Tree Is Breaking The Internet For All The Right Reasons!

Tree Tales

Donning a red corset silk gown, Ira is seen standing next to a tree house on a branch. She captioned it, "I always wanted a tree house!" She left netizens including Aditi Rao Hydari impressed, who dropped 'love' on the picture.

Hello Gorgeous

A few days ago, Ira had shared one more picture where she is seen standing on a chair in the same outfit. 'Who said I'm short?', read her caption for it.

Such A Poser!

Aamir's daughter left everyone in splits with her hilarious caption for this captivating click. She wrote, "Hurry up, @photographybyroozbeh! So many insects😟😳."

Bend It Like Ira

We came across one more beautiful picture where Ira looks smoking hot in a purple backless gown with a thigh-high slit.

Soakin' Some Sun

Make way for one more picture where the stunning lady is seen soaking some sun while resting on a wooden bench.