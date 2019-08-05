Ira Khan Takes The Internet By Storm With Her Bold Photoshoot!

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is yet to make her debut in films but that doesn't take anything away from the popularity that she enjoys. She is one such celebrity kid who has continuosly hogged the limelight for all good reasons and she has her own set of followers on social media.

Now, Ira Khan has taken the social media by storm with a brand new pciture, which has stolen the attention of netizens. Ira Khan looks absolutey stunning in this brand new photo, in which she has adorned a red bralette and a denim shorts. The brand new hairstyle with multiple braids too have garnered the attention of her followers. Kanika Jhamtani can also be seen along with her in this new picture.

Ira Khan has captioned the picture as "Who Are You". She had sent out this picture through her Instagram page a few hours ago and it gained popularity straight away. The Instagram post of Ira Khan is all set to touch the 10K likes and comments have been pouring in praising the stunning makeover of the celebrity kid.

Much like other celebrity kids, Ira Khan too is pretty active on Instagram and most recently, she had come up with a post, which was seemingly about the recent photoshoot that was held. "'Who are you?' I've never had an answer to that question but at different points in my life, I've been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer just yet,", she had written.

Earlier, Ira Khan had also surprised everyone when she had confirmed that she is in a relationship with musician Kirpalaani. She had sent out a Instagram post confirming the same.