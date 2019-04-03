English
    Swara Bhaskar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda & Others Welcome Irrfan Khan With Heartfelt Posts

    By
    |

    Irrfan Khan is back to India after undergoing treatment for cancer in the UK and the Hindi Medium actor took to Twitter confirming that he's indeed returned to Mumbai and pictures were all over social media of the actor at the airport. Though he first covered his face with a mask, he later unveiled it while posing for the shutterbugs.

    Social media is abuzz with the news that Irrfan Khan is back and our very own Bollywood stars took to Twitter to welcome the actor and posted heartfelt messages. Check it out below...

    Swara Bhaskar

    ''Welcome back @irrfank sir! Wish you health and happiness.. you are our inspiration,'' tweeted Swara Bhaskar.

    Ayushmann Khurrana

    The AndhaDhun star Ayushmann Khurrana called Irrfan Khan his hero. ''Dear sir, you are my hero!''

    Randeep Hooda

    Randeep Hooda replied to Irrfan Khan's heartfelt post by saying, ''So so true .. Welcome back brother.''

    Vinay Pathak

    Vinay Pathak called Irrfan Khan's return to India the best news he's heard in a long time. He tweeted, ''This is the best news I've heard in ages ! Supremely happy and thrilled! Welcome back Monsieur! @irrfank.''

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
