Irrfan Khan Is Taking Baby Steps To Merge Healing With Work Post Cancer Treatment!

It's The Amalgamation Of Both

Speaking about his road to recovery, Irrfan wrote, "With Love, to all my friends in the media! Last few months have been on a road to recovery a period to heal to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world. I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself inhaling and internalising, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both."

Irrfan Thanked Everyone For Respecting His Journey

He further wrote, "I am deeply touched by your wishes, your prayers and it means a lot for me and my family. I truly respect the way you respected my journey giving me time and space to heal. Thank you for your patience and the warmth and the love all through this overwhelming journey."

This Will Make You Emotional

"I feel an urge to share with you something. I live my life in widening rings which spread over earth and sky. I may not ever complete the last one, but that is what I will try. I circle around God's primordial tower, and I circle ten thousand years long; And I still don't know if I'm a falcon, a storm, or an unfinished song' - Rilke," signed off the actor.

It's Work Mode Right Now For Irrfan

Irrfan is currently shooting for Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. The team recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film in Jodhpur. Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan as Irrfan's daughter while Kareena Kapoor Khan will be essaying the role of a cop.