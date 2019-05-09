Irrfan Khan Is Taking Baby Steps To Merge Healing With Work Post Cancer Treatment!
Irrfan Khan left all his fans worried when he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour last year. The actor flew to London to undergo treatment for the same and returned back to the country in March. He is currently busy shooting for the Hindi Medium sequel titled 'Angrezi Medium' in Jodhpur.
Recently, Irrfan penned an emotional note to thank everyone including his fans and media for all their love, prayers and wishes which came his way in the last one year and which helped him in his journey towards healing.
It's The Amalgamation Of Both
Speaking about his road to recovery, Irrfan wrote, "With Love, to all my friends in the media! Last few months have been on a road to recovery a period to heal to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world. I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself inhaling and internalising, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both."
Irrfan Thanked Everyone For Respecting His Journey
He further wrote, "I am deeply touched by your wishes, your prayers and it means a lot for me and my family. I truly respect the way you respected my journey giving me time and space to heal. Thank you for your patience and the warmth and the love all through this overwhelming journey."
This Will Make You Emotional
"I feel an urge to share with you something. I live my life in widening rings which spread over earth and sky. I may not ever complete the last one, but that is what I will try. I circle around God's primordial tower, and I circle ten thousand years long; And I still don't know if I'm a falcon, a storm, or an unfinished song' - Rilke," signed off the actor.
It's Work Mode Right Now For Irrfan
Irrfan is currently shooting for Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. The team recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film in Jodhpur. Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan as Irrfan's daughter while Kareena Kapoor Khan will be essaying the role of a cop.