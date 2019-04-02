English
    BACK IN ACTION! Irrfan Khan Makes His Second Public Appearance Post Tumour Treatment

    Last year, Irrfan Khan left everyone shocked when he revealed that he has been diagnosed with high-grade neuroendocrine tumour. Post releasing an official statement, the actor flew to London to undergo treatment for the same.

    The actor flew back to India in March this year and was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Here's a picture of him.

    Irrfan Happily Posed For Pictures

    The actor who is keeping a low profile these days, was clicked at Mumbai airport. Dressed in a pink tee and floral shirt, the actor happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    (Photo credit: Yogen Shah)

    On The Work Front

    Buzz is that the actor will soon begin working on the sequel to Hindi Medium and Irrfan will be a part of it. His friend Tigmanshu Dhulia had opened up in an interview, "I did meet him after he returned to India. He is perfectly fine now. Irrfan told me that he will begin shooting for Hindi Medium franchise soon."

    Producer Dinesh Vijan Speaks Up

    "He (Irrfan Khan) has gotten back. We are just putting the finishing touches to the script. I think it is too early to talk about it. I think in another two months, we will have clarity. But we will like to make it this year.

    I feel (since) he has come back, let him get comfortable. He is doing lovely. He is back in the city. But any official confirmation about the film will only come in about a month," the producer was quoted as saying.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan To Star In Hindi Medium 2?

    A source recently told IANS, "She is playing the lead role in the film and might turn into cop mode for it."

