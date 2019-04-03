Irrfan Khan Returns To India After Cancer Treatment, Shares An Emotional Post!

Irrfan Khan flew to the UK to undergo cancer treatment as he was suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour and was hospitalised for many months. The actor took to Twitter by sharing an emotional and heart-wrenching post and confirmed that he's back to India and thanked all his fans and well wishers for their support and prayers through his tough times.

"Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart," Irrfan Khan tweeted.

Irrfan Khan is keeping a low profile since the day he flew to the UK and when he returns to India, he was spotted covering his face with a mask so nobody can recognise him. It was only a few days that that he uncovered his face while striking a pose to the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport and drew a crowd after that.

Now that Irrfan Khan is back to India, reports are doing the rounds that he'll star in Hindi Medium 2. The movie revolves around the storyline to expose the corruption in the education system in India and as per latest reports, the filmmakers have casted Kareena Kapoor as the lead heroine.

