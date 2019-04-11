English
    Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Pens A Heartfelt Message About The 'Longest Year Of Their Life'

    Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor and went to the UK to undergo cancer treatment. Thankfully, he fought off the deadly disease and returned to India last week and also started the shoot of his upcoming movie Angrezi Medium.

    Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar has penned a heartfelt letter to thank well-wishers after the actor's recovery from neuroendocrine tumour, recalling how her family measured the past one year in both "pain and hope". Irrfan, who had opened up about his diagnosis in March last year, is back to work after his treatment abroad.

    "Longest year of our life. Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever. While we take our baby steps back to work, to life, I am submerged in prayers, wishes and faith from friends, relatives, strangers and a connection with the universe which gives us a small chance for this new start," she wrote on Facebook last Friday.

    The actor-producer, who met Irrfan while studying at the National School of Drama (NSD), said it was the prayer of well-wishers, both known and unknown, that kept her going in this difficult period of life.

    "It seems unbelievable... Never ever I realised the meaning of the word unpredictable so well Never ever I could feel people's wishes on my bones, my breath (and) my heartbeat, which helped me to stay focused and kicking. I can't take names because there are names and there are names. I don't even know who played angels."

    Sutapa said they are grateful as the ''dance and song of life continues". "Thank you for believing in your prayers," she added. Irrfan has begun shooting for "Angrezi Medium", the sequel to his 2017 sleeper hit "Hindi Medium".

    (PTI News)

