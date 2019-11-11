Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pregnant? Ask Fans After She Turns Up At Ambani's Pre-wedding Party

Aishwarya & Abhishek At The Ambani's Bash

Sporting a hot red suit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked heavenly gorgeous. She was accompanied by her hubby, Abhishek Bachchan. Here's how netizens reacted to her picture..

@fa.tou651: "She is pregnant🤰."

@kiranskupcakes: "Is she pregnant?"

Shah Rukh Khan In The House

Looking all dapper, Shah Rukh Khan struck a pose for the media as he arrived at the Ambani's lavish event. On the work front, rumours are rife that he will soon kick-start the prep work of his next project.

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

The power-couple of B-town, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looked all gorgeous as they arrived together for the the Ambani's pre-wedding party.

Anil Kapoor

Among others, Anil Kapoor was also seen in attendance. He was all smiles for the camera as he was spotted with his wife, Sunita Kapoor.

Coming back to Aishwarya's picture, what do you think? Do you nod along with netizens or do you feel it's just a camera angle? Let us know in the comments section below!