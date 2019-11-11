Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pregnant? Ask Fans After She Turns Up At Ambani's Pre-wedding Party
The latest outing of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ends up grabbing many eyeballs of netizens. Last night, who's who of B-town spotted at business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's niece, Nayantara Kothari's pre-wedding bash in Mumbai. Many celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen in attendance. Among all, it's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's picture that is making most of the noise!
After coming across the Guru actress picture, fans leave comments like 'Is she pregnant again?'. Check out their reaction and Aishwarya's picture below.
Aishwarya & Abhishek At The Ambani's Bash
Sporting a hot red suit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked heavenly gorgeous. She was accompanied by her hubby, Abhishek Bachchan. Here's how netizens reacted to her picture..
@fa.tou651: "She is pregnant🤰."
@kiranskupcakes: "Is she pregnant?"
@oopsbollywood69: "Y she looks pregnant."
@naz_ellahi: "She's pregnant ???? ❤️"
@shobnam8309: "Aish I think pregnant 👍."
@amrittaroshan: "She is pregnant?"
Shah Rukh Khan In The House
Looking all dapper, Shah Rukh Khan struck a pose for the media as he arrived at the Ambani's lavish event. On the work front, rumours are rife that he will soon kick-start the prep work of his next project.
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput
The power-couple of B-town, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looked all gorgeous as they arrived together for the the Ambani's pre-wedding party.
Anil Kapoor
Among others, Anil Kapoor was also seen in attendance. He was all smiles for the camera as he was spotted with his wife, Sunita Kapoor.
Coming back to Aishwarya's picture, what do you think? Do you nod along with netizens or do you feel it's just a camera angle? Let us know in the comments section below!
(Social media posts are unedited.)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Love For Her Nephew Is Too Cute To Be Missed As She Celebrates His Birthday